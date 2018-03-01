× Historic church to be saved thanks to tax credits

INDIANAPOLIS — A century-old central Indiana church once in danger of demolition will be renovated and senior housing built on-site thanks to recently awarded tax credits.

The fate of St. John United Church of Christ had been uncertain since 2015, when its congregation moved out of the Tudor Gothic Revival-style building in the town of Cumberland on Indianapolis’ far east side.

Town manager April Fisher says officials are thrilled that federal tax credits sought by developer TWG Development were recently approved.

She tells the (Greenfield) Daily Reporter “it’s a big sigh of relief for us” that the historic 1914 church will be saved as part of a redevelopment project.

Plans call for the church to be converted into the headquarters for a nonprofit. Sixty senior apartments will also be built on-site.