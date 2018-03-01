Family goes to court over unmoved trailer home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE, Ind. -- A family fighting to get a mobile home moved onto their property went to small claims court to try and get their money back.

Leroy Miller and his wife showed up to the Brown County courthouse last week. Miller had filed a lawsuit against Michael Rodgers, the man he hired last year to move the mobile home.

The Millers' old home burned down in a devastating fire the day after Thanksgiving, and they found a woman in Bloomington who was looking to get a mobile home off the property she'd just purchased. They hired Rodgers to move the home, but he never did.

CBS4 Problem Solvers found Rodgers has an open bankruptcy filing and owes almost $300,000 to creditors. By phone last month, he said he would pay the Millers back.

"I kept trying to do things to appease the situation. Finally, I just said, 'Hey, look, we're going to have to refund your money, I can't do this,'" Rodgers said.

After the court hearing, Rodgers walked away from our CBS4 camera and refused to talk with us about the case.

"I've got nothing to say to you," Rodgers said.

Rodgers told a judge that he was willing to settle with the Millers by giving them $1,600 that day. He said he had to go to his bank in Mooresville to get the money, and the Millers agreed to wait for him.

"I'd call it good. I'd be happy just to get that back," Leroy Miller said.

Despite that, the Millers told CBS4 Problem Solvers that Rodgers did not return to court that day with the money. Their case was rescheduled for another hearing in April.

In the meantime, they hoped to find someone else to move the mobile home for them as soon as possible.