Exposed rebar on east side bridge goes through car’s floor, breaks windshield

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A piece of exposed rebar did significant damage to a car on the east side.

The driver was going over a bridge at Oriental and St. Clair streets near Arsenal Technical High School when the rebar went through the bottom of his car. It happened around midnight.

“I was heading south on Oriental, when something came up out of the ground,” said the driver, Trevor McCoy. “I guess it was rebar from the construction of the concrete. It came out of the ground, through the bottom of my car. Broke my back windshield, ripped my whole entire muffler off. It’s gone.”

McCoy wasn’t hurt in the crash, but he worries about what would’ve happened if his daughter had been in the car with him.

“They need to do something about it. It could have been somebody’s life tonight,” McCoy said. “Could have been my little daughter in the backseat, you feel me?”

Barricades have been placed at the spot, but they weren’t there when McCoy drove by.

“I’m happy that I made it out of this situation. Because anybody that was still in their car could’ve been killed. [The rebar] went completely through the car,” he said.

McCoy said he’s never seen anything like that before and called the whole situation “crazy.”

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is aware of the problem and said crews would come out to make repairs Thursday, although no specific timetable was available.