Expect a dry, cooler Friday across central Indiana

Posted 5:07 pm, March 1, 2018, by , Updated at 06:15PM, March 1, 2018

After two days with clouds and rain, we'll have a full day of sunshine on Friday.

We'll have  a cool Friday with highs in the 40s and temperatures will warm in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday.

Rain will move back into the state Monday.

We are still a few weeks away from spring, and will get a reminder that winter is still here, when rain changes to snow Tuesday.

Some snow accumulations is possible on Wednesday.

Temperatures tumbled on Thursday after the cold front passed.

Up to an inch of rain fell Thursday.

We also had gusty winds on Thursday.

Days are getting longer as countdown continues to the start of Spring.

Low temperatures will be near freezing overnight.

