Committee approves $14.5 million proposal for road repairs, sending it to full council

Posted 7:27 pm, March 1, 2018, by , Updated at 08:05PM, March 1, 2018

Potholes on 59th and Moller.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The City-County Council will vote on a $14.5 million proposal later this month to get Indianapolis’ roads in better shape.

The council’s Public Works Committee unanimously approved the proposal Thursday.

In the proposal, about $9.5 million will be used for strip-patching, which involves tearing up stretches of road with lots of potholes and completely replacing them. About $525,000 will pay the contractors doing that work.

Nearly $2.9 million will go to salaries for DPW crews pulling 12-hour shifts to patch potholes. Around $132,000 will pay for all the extra materials, including asphalt.

DPW Director Dan Parker says the remaining $1.45 million will go toward equipment that will help DPW crews “put the maintenance back in street maintenance.”

In the meantime, crews and contractors will continue working to repair streets, with the expectation that the fixes will stick this time.

The full council will vote on the proposal on March 12.

