After foggy, damp start, expect temperatures to drop as winds churn in the afternoon

It's a foggy, damp start to the morning. Scattered showers will linger into the early afternoon. Don’t be surprised to hear a few rumbles of thunder, too.

Temperatures are starting the day mild and in the low 50s. We’ll rise a few degrees into the mid 50s late this morning. The warmth cuts off there. We’ll see big changes into the afternoon. A cold front sweeping through will drop temperatures into the low 40s by the evening commute. Winds will be very breezy, gusting out of the northwest as high as 35 miles per hour. Those winds will make it feel a good bit cooler. We’ll feel like it’s closer to the mid 30s by the evening commute.

A few snowflakes are possible for our far northern counties late this afternoon, however, temperatures will be too warm to allow any accumulations.

We dry out heading into the weekend. High temperatures will be cooler and in the mid 40s on Friday. We’ll have a slow rise to the lower 50s by the end of the weekend.

Rain and the chance for snow return next week.