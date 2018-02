Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Update: The car fire has been cleared, and traffic has returned to normal.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The left lane of westbound I-70 is closed near the I-65 North Split due to a car fire. Expect delays as you travel westbound on I-70 near mile marker 83.4. Traffic is currently backed up all the way to Shadeland Avenue.

It is unclear at this time if anyone is injured. We will update this story as more information becomes available.