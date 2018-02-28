Teens using discreet new vaping devices in schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – In videos all over social media, teens are using a new vaping device at school.

"The kids are doing it in my school and they're not discreet about it at all," said Abbey Bernstein, a high school senior.

"They can be at home, at school, at any place. Plug it in and no one would know," said Dr. Mila Vascones, a substance abuse counselor.

The JUUL is a new type of e-cigarette. It's small enough to fit into the palm of your hand and it looks a lot like a USB flash drive. In fact, that's how the device is charged.

"It has a cool factor. Kids are attracted to it," said Dr. Vascones.

The cool factor extends to schools in Hamilton County.

"Last year, we saw an increase in finding what we refer to as JUULs" said Brad Osswald, a Hamilton County sheriff's deputy and school resource officer.

According to our partners at the Indianapolis Star, in 2017, the Carmel Police Department cited 21 minors with possession of tobacco and at least 14 cases involved e-cigarettes. Noblesville cited 59. For both suburbs, that's nearly three times as many as five years ago.

"JUULs are very easy to conceal. You can be sitting in the back of a classroom or in a public area that doesn't allow smoking," said Deputy Osswald. "And it gives off very little smell and the smell it does give off is the flavor in the pod."

JUULs are easy to purchase. They are sometimes on display in gas stations and they are available online. And they're relatively cheap – $49 gets you a starter kid. After that it costs $15.99 for a pack of four flavored liquid cartridges called pods. Each pod is the equivalent of a pack of cigarettes. According to JUUL's website, pods are about a $1.50 cheaper than a pack of cigarettes in Indiana.

The fact is, according to Deputy Osswald, it's all about getting kids addicted to nicotine.

"Nicotine is highly addictive and we're seeing younger kids get started on these. The next thing is marijuana and then it goes from there.”

The parents I spoke to see it as one more way to trip up a student.

"This is one more thing for them to get into trouble with, that can hinder their ability to be successful."