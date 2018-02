× Semi rollover causes closure on northbound I-65 near SR 47 in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A semi rollover has closed the right lane of northbound I-65 near SR 47 in Boone County.

The closure is expected to last until about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office tweeted that first responders were en route to the scene.

BCSO Traffic Alert: 149.3 MM I65 NB, there is a semi roll over. LE, FD and Medics are enroute. Avoid the area for the next 60 mins. — Boone County Sheriff (@boonecosheriff) February 28, 2018

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

I-65 MM 149.3 NB near SR 47/ mile 149 Right lane closed <= 45 mins due to a crash — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) February 28, 2018

