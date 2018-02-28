Police searching for suspect who robbed Hoosier Market in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. – The Carmel Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed a Hoosier Market last Friday.

Police say the suspect parked his vehicle, a dark colored Buick Lucerne (Poss. 2006-2008), on the east side of business at 9800 N. Michigan Rd. before entering at about 2:30 a.m.

Officers say the light skin black male grabbed a bag of chips before walking up to the counter, where he ordered the attendant to empty the cash drawer.

The attendant reportedly complied and the suspect left the store without incident. He then drove off the lot and onto Michigan Rd.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or his vehicle is asked to contact the Carmel Police Department Investigations Division at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).