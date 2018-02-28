× More rain for central Indiana before we see a few snow showers

After a mild dry start to the work week rain is on the way. Rain and a few scattered t-storms will spread across central Indiana overnight. Rain will continue through mid-afternoon Thursday. As temperatures fall late Thursday rain will change to snow showers before ending.

Dry weather returns Friday and will stay with us through the weekend.

After a cool Friday with highs in the 40s, temperatures will warm in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday.

Rain will move back into the state Sunday night into Monday.

We are still a few weeks away from Spring, and will get a reminder that Winter is still here, when rain changes to snow Tuesday.

Some snow accumulations is possible on Wednesday.