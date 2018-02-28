Indiana gun stores react to Dick’s Sporting Goods’ decision to stop selling assault-style rifles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The decision from Dick’s Sporting Goods to stop the sale of assault-style weapons came as a surprise to some Hoosier gun stores.

“I think it is a little bit on the extreme side,” said Brian McDonald of Parabellum Firearms and Gun Range.

McDonald says the rifles are big business for their store.

“We ran out of inventory and now we have several different types of ARs on our walls,” said McDonald.

Back in 2012, after the Sandyhook shooting, Dick’s made a similar decision. The store pulled military-style weapons off shelves at their main stores but continued to sell them at 35 of their field and stream stores. Now, the company is pulling the guns from all stores nationwide.

“That is not a bad idea,” said gun owner Mike Groover.

Some Hoosier gun owners CBS4 spoke to think it is a good idea.

“We are all trying to help and they are not trying to hurt anything or anyone. They are trying to help, especially kids. We must take care of our kids,” said Groover.

Some believe it is all a publicity stunt for the store.

“Same old, same old. It is an attention ploy,” said Jason Lachar of Bradis Guns.

CBS4 asked local gun stores if they would follow in the footsteps of Dick’s Sporting Goods. They said these are some of their bestselling rifles and plan to keep them on their shelves.