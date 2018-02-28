Expect spotty showers Wednesday before cooler temperatures arrive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a string of sunny, dry days, the rain has returned. We certainly don’t need any more rain--we’re already near 2 inches above the normal amount of precipitation we see by this time of year.

We’ll have a few spotty showers around through the afternoon. Good news? We’re staying on the warmer side. Southerly winds are keeping temperatures in the low 50s this morning. We’ll see highs in the mid to upper 50s by the afternoon. That will make it the 11th day in a row with above average temperatures.

Everything changes tomorrow. Better chances for rain will come overnight ahead of a passing cold front. Don’t be surprised to hear a few rumbles of thunder as that system moves through. The heavier rain will have moved out by the morning commute on Thursday, but some scattered showers will still linger. Not only will we see more rain, but temperatures take a dive, too. We’ll drop from the 50s in the morning to the 30s by late Thursday afternoon.

Winds really pick up tomorrow afternoon. Once the cold front gets here, we could see winds gusting between 30 to 40 mph at times.

Looking ahead, we dry out after Thursday and we’ll see a warming trend though the weekend and into the early part of next week.