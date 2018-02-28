Delaware County to turn former middle school into new jail

Posted 11:42 am, February 28, 2018, by , Updated at 11:43AM, February 28, 2018

File photo of Wilson Middle School.

MUNCIE, Ind. — County officials in east-central Indiana have agreed to buy and repurpose a former middle school for a new jail.

Delaware County officials say that the county will spend nearly $2.9 million to buy the former Wilson Middle School and its property. They estimate the cost of turning the building into a jail will be $37 million to $45 million.

The Star Press reports that the Delaware County Council approved a resolution to purchase the building during a meeting Tuesday. The commissioners are expected to begin looking for a company to build the jail next week.

County officials say the 500-bed jail is expected to be completed in two years.

The county’s current jail was built to settle a 1978 lawsuit filed by inmates over unconstitutional conditions.

