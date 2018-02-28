Auberge at the Brick Street Inn brings authentic taste of Paris to Zionsville

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – This spring, Delta Airlines will begin offering the first direct transatlantic flights from Indianapolis International Airport to Paris, France.

While this is a huge opportunity for eager travelers, you don’t need a ticket to Paris to enjoy a bit of French culture. All you need to do is head to Zionsville.

A walk along their brick-laden Main Street will lead to the white picket fence in front of the Brick Street Inn, located at 175. S Main Street. On the first floor you’ll find Auberge, which opened last July and is already receiving glowing reviews on Yelp for its authentic French food and wine—with just the right touch of Hoosier hospitality.

“It was the perfect place to put a little French restaurant, we felt. Similar to a bistro looking place you might see somewhere in Europe and still have that small town Indiana feel,” said John Hoog, the executive chef and general manager.

Auberge feels like a perfect fit here on Zionsville’s Main Street, surrounded by thriving other thriving locally-owned shops and restaurants. It’s something different, yet approachable. According to Hoog, setting up that approachable, authentic French experience was vital. And you can get a taste of that authenticity—literally—because about 80% of the wine list comes from France.

“They make some of the best wine in the world so why wouldn’t you want to expose people to that, you know?” he said.

Pair that up with one of their most popular menu items; the standouts are hard to miss while scrolling through their Yelp profile, which doesn’t run short on glowing reviews and Instagram-worthy photos.

“We try to focus on some classics like steak frites, beef bourguignon. Things like that. Our mussels and frites are a big seller for sure. The Croque Madame and Monsieur bites. It’s like a mixture of a Croque Madame and a Monsieur with a couple of quail eggs on top,” explained Hoog.

Then there’s the ever-popular Saturday and Sunday brunch from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., where they add in some more traditional Americanized brunch classics. But you will want to come early, especially if you want to score a seat outside during warm weather months. Hoog suggests arriving before 10 a.m. to ensure that you don’t end up on the wait list.

Outside, guests can enjoy a setting that feels much like the patio of a Parisian café. But head inside to enjoy a cozy atmosphere that effortlessly combines new and old.

“You’re going to see some modern touches through the lighting. Then you’re going to see the historic fireplace with 1865 from when the house was originally built,” said Brittany Smith of Yelp Indy.

And when you visit, there’s something about the village that makes you want to stay a while.

“The beauty of Zionsville is that it’s just 30 minutes from downtown and you feel like you’ve escaped to rural Indiana with that cozy main street,” Smith said.

For more info on Auberge at the Brick Street Inn, check out their website or Yelp profile. You can also connect with them on social media via Facebook or Instagram.

