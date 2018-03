× 2 lanes of westbound I-70 closed near I-65 north split due to jackknifed semi – expect delays

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A jackknifed semi has closed the left two lanes of westbound I-70 near the I-65 north split.

Drivers should expect delays as they travel westbound on I-70 near mile marker 83.3.

INDOT says the lanes are expected to be closed until a little before midnight.

