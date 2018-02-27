Video of suspect vehicle in unsolved murder released by IMPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Briana Coleman, 27, got off work on a Monday night, December 4, 2017, and stopped by a friend’s apartment near 34th Street and Keystone Avenue when she was murdered in an apparent failed robbery attempt.

“Her purse was recovered at the scene,” said IMPD Detective Larry Craciunoiu. “There was cash in her purse, her cell phone was still there, so it doesn’t appear that the motive was robbery or it was a robbery that went bad and the suspect took off.”

IMPD detectives have surveillance video of Coleman walking with her killer and then a silver late- nineties or 2000 model year Chevrolet Malibu driving off.

“There appeared to be a driver and a passenger of the car,” said Craciunoiu. “They appeared to have arrived there about five minutes before Brianna arrived. They did park and then someone with that vehicle, from what we can tell from the video, met up with Brianna after she got there.”

Craciunoiu doesn’t think Coleman knew her killer.

“She was the purest sense of a victim that you can come up with. No criminal history. She was not involved in any activity that would facilitate the homicide, no one that she was arguing with.”

Coleman’s family recalled that the Warren Central High School graduate devoted her free time and potential career to mentoring and tutoring young students.

“She tutored throughout IPS and Warren Township,” said her mother Paula Coleman-Moss. “She was a tutor in church at youth programs, she started there. Kids loved her. There are a lot of kids in this city that know Brianna.”

Coleman-Moss is at a loss to explain her daughter’s murder or her own tragedy as a grieving mother.

“I always stop to pray when I hear that they found someone because I know there’s a family behind that,” she said. “That’s something that I’ve always done. I never imagined I would be in those shoes.”

If you know anything about the murder of Briana Coleman last December on the city’s northeast side, call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.