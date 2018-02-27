Hoosiers Divided: Voters discuss the state of the U.S. one year into President Trump’s first term

Train, Blues Traveler set to rock IMS for Miller Lite Carb Day

Posted 10:22 am, February 27, 2018, by , Updated at 10:34AM, February 27, 2018

Train accepts Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals Award onstage during The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Get ready for hits like “Hey, Soul Sister” and “Meet Virginia.”

Grammy Award-winning rock band Train will headline the Miller Lite Carb Day Concert on Friday, May 25 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Blues rockers Blues Traveler will open the concert, which starts at 3:30 p.m. on the Miller Lite Stage inside Turn 4 of the IMS oval.

General admission tickets cost $30. Special Concert Pit access is also available for an additional $25, and a limited number of VIP Deck tickets are available for $250.

“Miller Lite Carb Day is one of the best days of the year, combining the excitement of on-track activity, the Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge and music to help usher in the best weekend of the year,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said.

You can find ticket information here.

The 102nd Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil is scheduled for Sunday, May 27.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s