More rain for central Indiana for the next 48 hours

I hope you enjoyed the past two sunny days. Rain will move in overnight and continue off and on for the next 48 hours. While we are expecting rain, we won’t be any where close to flooding rains we had last week.

Up to an inch of rain is likely over the next two days and we’ll get a chance to dry out this weekend.

River and lake levels are still high and, in spite of the rain moving across the state, flood waters will continue to recede.

Rain is likely for the Wednesday morning rush hour.

More rain will develop Thursday morning.

Rain is likely for the Thursday morning rush hour.

Rain will continue through lunchtime Thursday.

The heaviest rain will fall Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Sunshine returns Friday.

Expect a sunny, cool weekend.

More rain will move in early next week.