Hoosiers Divided: Voters discuss the state of the U.S. one year into President Trump’s first term

More rain for central Indiana for the next 48 hours

Posted 3:48 pm, February 27, 2018, by

I hope you enjoyed the past two sunny days. Rain will move in overnight and continue off and on for the next 48 hours. While we are expecting rain, we won’t be any where close to flooding rains we had last week.

Up to an inch of rain is likely over the next two days and we’ll get a chance to dry out this weekend.

River and lake levels are still high and, in spite of the rain moving across the state, flood waters will continue to recede.

 

 

Rain is likely for the Wednesday morning rush hour.

 

More rain will develop Thursday morning.

Rain is likely for the Thursday morning rush hour.

Rain will continue through lunchtime Thursday.

The heaviest rain will fall Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Sunshine returns Friday.

Expect a sunny,  cool weekend.

More rain will move in early next week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s