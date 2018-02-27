× Man hospitalized after jumping out of speeding car while fleeing from Indiana State Police

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police say Justin Redmon, 32 of Hendersonville, Tennessee, is in critical condition after he jumped from a speeding car while fleeing from police in Tippecanoe County.

Probationary Trooper Daniel Connolly was on patrol on I-65 southbound near the exit of SR 25 (175 MM/175 exit) when he noticed a black 2008 Volkswagen commit a traffic infraction. The Volkswagen exited on to SR 25 northbound and started to accelerate. Connolly continued to follow him and activated his emergency lights to stop the Volkswagen.

The driver, later identified as Redmon, started to speed up, and then he suddenly jumped out of the driver’s side window as it was traveling at over 70 miles per hour. The car continued down the roadway for about one quarter of a mile before getting stuck in the median.

Connolly pulled over and ran to check on Redmon who was severely injured. Connolly tried to administer first aid, but Redmon became very combative. Sergeant Kim Riley was called to assist with controlling the driver until paramedics arrived. He was taken to IU Arnett Hospital and then transported to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis with life-threatening injuries. He remains at Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

At this time, it’s unclear why Redmon jumped from the car. Police say drugs and / or alcohol may be a contributing factor in the crash.