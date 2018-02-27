Look for a high in the 60s with plenty of sunshine Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What a beautiful February day! Get ready for more sunshine and highs near 60 degrees.

The wall-to-wall sunshine along with light south winds will help to push temperatures to very warm values today and keep things mild overnight. Lows will stay in the mid 40s.

Also overnight, clouds will continue to filter in ahead of the next rainy system. That rain arrives by Wednesday morning and could be heavy at times in the southern half of the state.

Flood warnings continue for many area rivers, though most waterways have crested. Additional rain will likely slow that receding process.

Scattered showers continue Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. Temperatures will start to cool through the week, with highs on Wednesday and Thursday in the 50s.

By Friday, the rainy system moves out, and slightly cooler air returns. Highs on Friday will reach the mid 40s with lows in the upper 20s.

The weekend looks dry with highs near 50.