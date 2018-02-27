× Indianapolis man arrested on child porn, child exploitation charges

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was arrested Tuesday morning for possession of child pornography.

Indiana State Police say they discovered the child porn after an investigation by the Indiana Crimes Against Children Task Force led them to serve a search warrant at the home of 53-year-old Dale Young on N. Harbison Ave.

Young was taken into custody after the discovery and transported to the Marion County Jail.

Along with the child porn charge, Young is also accused of child exploitation. Official charges will be determined by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

A mug shot of Young has been requested.

If you suspect someone of possessing or producing child pornography you can anonymously report information to The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at www.missingkids.com. You can also report by telephone at 1-800-843-5678.