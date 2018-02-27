Hoosiers Divided: Voters discuss the state of the U.S. one year into President Trump’s first term

Indiana Senate resolution urges school safety review

Posted 11:07 am, February 27, 2018, by , Updated at 11:20AM, February 27, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- In the wake of the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, lawmakers across the country are looking at ways to make schools safer for students and staff.

Wednesday, the Indiana Senate will consider a resolution urging the legislative council to create a study committee to do a comprehensive review of school safety issues. The goal of which, is to do "whatever is necessary" to protect Hoosier children, according to the General Assembly website.

The Senate hearing will have limited testimony and recommendations.

It's unclear what reforms Indiana lawmakers are looking to put in place, but many are looking to state officials rather than the federal government to improve school safety.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s