× IMPD looking for suspect after armed robbery at northeast side Subway shop

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are looking for a man in connection with a December armed robbery at an Indianapolis Subway store.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the robbery happened on Dec. 14, 2017, at the Subway located at 8940 E. 38th St.

A man walked into the store and went into the bathroom. He came back out with a silver and black semiautomatic handgun, approached the counter and demanded money from the cash register.

The man took the cash drawer and ran out. Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect, who is described as a black male with a stocking cap, navy blue jacket with a black hoodie underneath, black pants, black gloves and white shoes with black trim.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a mobile tip through the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Information can be submitted anonymously.