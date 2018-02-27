Hoosiers Divided: Voters discuss the state of the U.S. one year into President Trump’s first term

Governor adds 4 Indiana counties to disaster areas from flooding

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb has added four more Indiana counties to the disaster emergency following widespread flooding and infrastructure damage caused by sustained heavy rainfall.

Holcomb on Tuesday added Harrison, Jasper, Ohio and Pulaski counties, bringing to 22 the total number of counties included.

The disaster declaration means the Indiana Department of Homeland Security can take necessary actions to provide expanded emergency services. The state also must take such a step before requesting assistance from the federal government.

The other counties are Benton, Carroll, Clark, Crawford, Dearborn, Elkhart, Floyd, Fulton, Jefferson, Lake, Marshall, Perry, Spencer, Warrick, St. Joseph, Starke, Switzerland and White.

