× Gov. Holcomb to sign Sunday alcohol sales bill Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– For the first in state history, Hoosiers will be able to purchase and carry out alcohol at grocery stores, package liquor stores, convenience stores, drug stores and restaurants starting March 4.

Governor Eric Holcomb plans to sign the bill at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The law will go into effect immediately.

The Senate concurred with changes to Senate Bill 1 with a vote of 38-10 last week, just two days after it passed the House. The sales will be allowed from noon to 8 p.m. at those retail locations.

The Indiana Association of Beverage Retailers Chairman says small business package liquor stores have been preparing for this change by updating work schedules and preparing to hire, train and license new employees.