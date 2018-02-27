Hoosiers Divided: Voters discuss the state of the U.S. one year into President Trump’s first term

Gov. Holcomb to sign Sunday alcohol sales bill Wednesday

Posted 3:42 pm, February 27, 2018, by , Updated at 03:59PM, February 27, 2018

File photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– For the first in state history, Hoosiers will be able to purchase and carry out alcohol at grocery stores, package liquor stores, convenience stores, drug stores and restaurants starting March 4.

Governor Eric Holcomb plans to sign the bill at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The law will go into effect immediately.

The Senate concurred with changes to Senate Bill 1 with a vote of 38-10 last week, just two days after it passed the House. The sales will be allowed from noon to 8 p.m. at those retail locations.

The Indiana Association of Beverage Retailers Chairman says small business package liquor stores have been preparing for this change by updating work schedules and preparing to hire, train and license new employees.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s