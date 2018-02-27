Good Samaritan saves the day after Hoosier Girl Scout troop leaves cash box at Kroger store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indiana Girl Scout troop wants to thank a Good Samaritan for looking out for them.

The scouts were selling cookies Saturday at the Kroger store located at Southport and Franklin roads on the southeast side of Indianapolis when they realized they’d left their cash box behind.

“We were here Saturday doing a cookie booth to try to achieve our troop’s goal and after the cookie booth was over, it was raining and we were trying to get everything into the car, and we packed up,” said mother Angela Price.

She and her daughter went to the movies. When they got home, they realized the cash box was missing.

“I thought, oh my God, oh my God, it’s gone and my mom had to pay all the money,” said Price’s daughter, Trinity.

“I immediately drive up here to Kroger to see if it had been turned in, and fortunately an honest gentleman had returned the cash box,” Price said.

“It was completely refreshing considering all of the bad news that you hear and dishonesty and just things around the city. It was really refreshing to know that there are still honest people out here.”

Price said she was on the verge of tears when she realized they’d left the box behind. Now she and her daughter would like to thank the individual who found the cash box and returned it.

“We have a few boxes of cookies for you, if we could ever meet you,” she said.