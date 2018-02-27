Doctors using technology to show chance of getting pregnant through IVF before starting treatment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. – One in eight couples struggle with infertility nationwide. And now a local clinic is using technology they say can predict your chances of having a baby.

Doctors at Midwest Fertility Specialists in Carmel say they're using new technology that predicts your chances of conceiving through IVF.

"All the time, people ask us to predict their likelihood of being successful with IVF and we want people to be successful. We only want to take people through the hardship of IVF if it's going to be successful," Dr. Matthew Will said.

It's called Univfy. A woman's stats, including age, body mass index and hormone levels, and the man's fertility level are put into a model that gives what the company's founder refers to as a credit score for fertility.

A woman's results show her chances of having a baby in up to three IVF cycles. Under this program, if a patient needs all three cycles, that's included in the total price of $23,500. One round of IVF is typically $20,000.

Doctors are so sure about this program, they're offering a refund if they don't deliver on their promise that you'll deliver a baby. The refund amount is based on your personal data. For example, if your results show a lower chance of having a baby, your refund will be lower.

"It's being honest hey here's your chance of success and we feel confident about these numbers and so we can't give you an 80% refund but we can give you a 30% refund which is still better than a 0% refund," Dr. Will said.

More than anything, doctors say this program has given families a clear vision of what they're getting into.

One of the main factors that disqualify a woman from participating in this program is age. Dr. Will says women over 40 are not typically allowed to participate.