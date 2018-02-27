× Colts finalize coaching staff, including addition of Tom Ratham

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Frank Reich’s first coaching staff has been finalized.

The team announced the staff’s completion Wednesday, confirming 13 individuals, many of whom Indy Sports Central already had reported. That included running backs coach Tom Rathman and receivers coach Kevin Patullo, two assistants a source confirmed earlier Tuesday.

Reich’s first priority has been surrounding himself with a quality staff.

“That’s what we’re going to be about, getting the right staff in place, the right quality coaches in place and then building it with the players,’’ he said at his introductory press conference earlier this month.

Rathman is most high-profile addition.

His NFL resume includes 22 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers as an aggressive, hard-nosed fullback and assistant coach. He was part of two world championship seasons and finished his 49ers playing career with 2,020 rushing yards, 2,684 receiving yards and 34 total touchdowns.

Colts running back Frank Gore, who’s a pending free agent, always spoke highly of Rathman. They were together in San Francisco from 2009-14.

Reich’s staff: