Colts add Tom Rathman as running backs coach

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Frank Reich’s first coaching staff continues to take shape.

The Indianapolis Colts’ first-time head coach has added Tom Rathman as running backs coach and Kevin Patullo as receivers coach, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. The Sporting News first reported the additions.

Earlier this week, the Des Moines Register reported Iowa State assistant coach Tom Manning was leaving the school to serve as Reich’s tight ends coach.

Reich’s first priority has been surrounding himself with a quality staff.

“That’s what we’re going to be about, getting the right staff in place, the right quality coaches in place and then building it with the players,’’ he said at his introductory press conference earlier this month.

Rathman is the latest, and most high-profile addition.

His NFL resume includes 22 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers as an aggressive, hard-nosed fullback and assistant coach. He was part of two world championship seasons and finished his 49ers playing career with 2,020 rushing yards, 2,684 receiving yards and 34 total touchdowns.

Colts running back Frank Gore, who’s a pending free agent, always spoke highly of Rathman. They were together in San Francisco from 2009-14.

Patullo’s NFL coaching career includes stints with the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. He was at Texas A&M last season as an offensive analyst.

