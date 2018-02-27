× Catholic priest in Indianapolis charged with kidnapping, confinement and domestic battery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A priest in the Archdiocese of Indianapolis is facing several charges in connection with an alleged assault on Sept. 24, 2017.

On Oct. 14, Father Luke W. Reese, 49, was charged with criminal confinement, kidnapping, domestic battery, and intimidation.

Shortly after the alleged assault, the Holy Rosary Catholic Church of Indianapolis released a statement in its bulletin announcing that Reese would take a leave of absence for a few months.

“This past Monday, Father Reese notified me that he was experiencing some personal and family issues which would require a greater amount of his attention,” reads the message to parishioners.

Further down in the message, parishioners are asked to respect Reese and his family’s privacy. They’re told that if they ask about the leave of absence, they will be told to “mind your own business.”

CBS4 has reached out to the victim’s lawyer for a statement regarding the case. The station is also waiting for further information from authorities.

Reese became the first married priest in the Archdiocese of Indianapolis when he was ordained in June 2016.