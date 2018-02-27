× ‘Buy one ticket, get one free’ to 25 concerts at Old National Centre

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—Now through Sunday, March 11, you can buy one ticket and get one free for 25 upcoming shows at the Old National Centre using the promo code SPRING BREAK!

The tickets will be available on Livenation’s website, as well as Old National Centre’s website. Charge by phone will be available at 800-745-3000.