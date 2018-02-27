‘Buy one ticket, get one free’ to 25 concerts at Old National Centre
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—Now through Sunday, March 11, you can buy one ticket and get one free for 25 upcoming shows at the Old National Centre using the promo code SPRING BREAK!
The tickets will be available on Livenation’s website, as well as Old National Centre’s website. Charge by phone will be available at 800-745-3000.
- THE MUSICAL BOX – A Tribute to Genesis on Saturday March 3
- TAPE FACE – Finalist from America’s Got Talent! on March 8
- BLACK TIGER SEX MACHINE on March 8
- TY DOLLA $IGN with Marc E. Bassy on March 11
- DATSIK with Space Jesus, Riot Ten & Swage on March 20
- BUBBLE GUPPIES LIVE! on March 25
- CHEFS! – A Sizzling Kitchen Showdown on March 25
- HATEBREED with Crowbar & more on March 25
- MAT KEARNEY with Andrew Belle on Saturday March 31
- KAYZO with 4B, Dubloadz & more on April 3
- FERG with Denzel Curry and IDK on April 4
- THE CONTORTIONIST with Silent Planet, Skyharbor & more on Friday April 6
- CLEAN BANDIT with Maggie Lindemann on April 10
- MINISTRY with Chelsea Wolfe on April 12
- ROBIN TROWER on Friday April 13
- TODRICK HALL on Friday April 13
- ECHOSMITH with The Score and Jena Rose on April 17
- MAKS, VAL AND PETA LIVE! on April 18
- TURNOVER on Friday April 20
- PAPA ROACH with Nothing More and Escape the Fate on April 22
- ANTHONY JESELNIK on Saturday May 12
- APOCALYPTICA on Saturday May 19
- TECH N9NE with Krizz Kaliko, Indy’s own Devi Franco & more on June 19
- YANNI – Acropolis 25 Tour on June 27
- ERASURE with Reed & Caroline on July 31