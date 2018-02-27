× Blue Bell ice cream returning to Indiana in March for first time since 2015 listeria recall

Blue Bell Ice Cream will make its return to Indiana for the first time since a nationwide listeria scare that resulted in the ice cream being pulled from store shelves.

In 2015, the Texas-based company launched a recall after its products were linked to listeria cases in four states, including three deaths in Kansas. The company ordered extensive cleaning at production plants in Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama.

The recall was the first in the 108-year history of the company, which suspended operations at several distribution centers, including one in Indianapolis.

Now Blue Bell is ready to bring its ice cream back to the Hoosier State, where it first debuted in 2010. The products will hit store shelves on March 12 in the following cities:

Bloomington

Columbus

Fort Wayne

Indianapolis

Kokomo

Lafayette

Muncie

Richmond

Terre Haute

West Lafayette

The company didn’t specify which stores would carry its ice cream, saying only that it would be available “at most major supermarkets and drug stores” upon its return. The Indiana launch is part of a phased rollout that Blue Bell announced in August 2015.

Blue Bell will also return to markets in New Mexico and Kentucky in March, the company said.

In addition, Blue Bell will reopen its distribution facility in Indianapolis at 8155 Allison Ave. and is in the process of hiring workers.