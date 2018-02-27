× Bill to legalize CBD oil in Indiana passes Senate committee

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– One of several bills tackling the legalization of CBD oil in the Indiana statehouse was approved by a committee Tuesday.

House Bill 1214 passed the Corrections and Criminal Law Committee 6-2, sending it to the full Senate for consideration. The bill would legalize CBD oil which has no more than .3 percent THC, 5 percent cannabidiol and no other controlled substances.

HB 1214 would also repeal provisions related to CBD oil registration.

Supporters say CBD oil has been shown to help with various medical conditions such as cancer, epilepsy and severe pain. The oil would be available for purchase over-the-counter from retailers across the state.

SB 52 and HB 1137 are also making their way through the legislature this session.