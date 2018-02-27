2 dead, 3 injured after crash in Delaware County

Hoosiers Divided: Voters discuss the state of the U.S. one year into President Trump’s first term

February 27, 2018

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind.– Two people were killed in a crash Tuesday in Delaware County, near Gaston.

Emergency crews were called to the scene along Wheeling Avenue and West County Road 950 North around 3:20 p.m.

Delaware County Sheriff Ray Dudley confirmed two people died in the crash, and three others were injured.  Several ambulances responded to the scene and one person was transported to the hospital via Lifeline.

Two cars were involved in the crash and one of them rolled over on its hood. Traffic on Wheeling Avenue is closed in the area as crews investigate and clean up the crash.

