Woman relieved after Whitestown cemetery finds father’s missing casket

WHITESTOWN, Ind. – An Indiana man who was buried in the wrong plot in 2006 will head to his correct resting place, next to his wife.

Sandi Vasel of Whitestown says she learned the body of her father, Charles Bovenschen, had been lost when cemetery workers began digging to lay her mother, Mary, to rest alongside him. When staff finished digging, the plot was empty.

Monday, officials with Lincoln Memory Gardens told Vasel that they found her dad’s casket in an unmarked grave, a row over from where he should’ve been. Vasel says cemetery officials were “very apologetic.”

Now, Vasel and her family are preparing for a graveside service to put the bodies of Charles and Mary where they need to be, together.

Vasel says getting the call that her father had been found was “quite a relief.”

