Taste of spring arrives in central Indiana with more rain on the way later this week

Get ready–a taste of spring is on the way. It joins a much-needed break from the rain of the last week.

With high pressure firmly in control, skies will remains clear for the next two days. Plenty of sunshine and southwest or south winds will allow temperatures to climb over the next couple days.

High temperatures will reach the mid 50s on Tuesday, with wall-to-wall sunshine. Temperatures get a bit warmer on Tuesday with a high near 60. Clouds arrive by the second half of Tuesday and increase Tuesday night.

Despite the dry weather, most rivers and waterways remain above flood stage. They will remain swollen for the next week, even without any rain.

Unfortunately, a few showers return to the forecast on Wednesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. More rain arrives on Thursday as temperatures hold near 60. Rain wraps up Thursday evening as cooler air moves in.

Temperatures will remain near 50 for the rest of the week.