Police: Suspect surrenders in connection with death of man near White River

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A suspect turned himself in to police in connection with the death of a man last week.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, Hae Di surrendered to deputies at the Marion County Jail on Saturday, Feb. 24. He told deputies that he was responsible for killing a man whose body was found near White River last week.

Investigators believe he and the other man, identified by the Marion County Coroner’s Office as 19-year-old Mehn Dae, were involved in a fight.

Preliminary charges in the case include involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and battery. The cause and manner of death are still pending in the case, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of N. White River Parkway West Dr. around 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, where they discovered the body along the edge of the river.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision.