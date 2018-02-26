Hoosiers Divided: Voters discuss the state of the U.S. one year into President Trump’s first term

Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of 1-year-old boy in Anderson

Posted 2:01 pm, February 26, 2018, by , Updated at 02:05PM, February 26, 2018

Photo credit Jackie Haines

ANDERSON, Ind. – Police in Anderson confirm they are investigating the death of a 1-year-old boy. They are calling the boy’s death “suspicious.”

Jackie Haines shared these photos of his son Harlan with CBS4.

Haines says the baby was brought to Riley Hospital on Friday morning with serious injuries. He had bruising and a broken leg, and he was brain dead.

Harlan was pronounced dead on Sunday morning, Haines said.

Haines says DCS previously investigated another case of reported abuse. Harlan was living with his mother and her boyfriend.

Marion County is conducting an autopsy; no arrests have been made at this time.

Photo credit Jackie Haines

