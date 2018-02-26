Notre Dame clears building after small explosion in laboratory

Authorities evacuated an academic building at the University of Notre Dame following a small chemical explosion in a laboratory.

University spokesman Dennis Brown says the explosion occurred Monday morning on the third floor of the Stinson-Remick Hall of Engineering.

He says “a staff member was working with some acidic solutions and there was a small explosion. The acid washed up onto her so she was treated immediately.”

Brown says the unidentified staff member was transported to a hospital as a precaution.

The building was expected to reopen later Monday.