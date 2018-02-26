Hoosiers Divided: Voters discuss the state of the U.S. one year into President Trump’s first term

Notre Dame clears building after small explosion in laboratory

Authorities evacuated an academic building at the University of Notre Dame following a small chemical explosion in a laboratory.

University spokesman Dennis Brown says the explosion occurred Monday morning on the third floor of the Stinson-Remick Hall of Engineering.

He says “a staff member was working with some acidic solutions and there was a small explosion. The acid washed up onto her so she was treated immediately.”

Brown says the unidentified staff member was transported to a hospital as a precaution.

The building was expected to reopen later Monday.

