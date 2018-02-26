× Johnson County sheriff warns of jury scam, says caller is now using real names of officials

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A familiar jury scam has reared its ugly head in Johnson County again, but this time the sheriff’s office says “the caller has done his homework.”

For those unfamiliar with the scam – victims receive a call advising them that they have missed jury duty and in order to stay out of jail, they must go to a local business and pick up electronic vouchers, prepaid cards, or a similar request.

Now, Sheriff Doug Cox says the scammer is identifying himself one of his officers, Deputy Jerry Pickett. A local judge was also reportedly mentioned in some of the calls.

Sheriff Cox doesn’t want any more residents to fall victim to these scams. Authorities will not call residents to tell them that they are wanted on a warrant. Officials will never ask anyone to pay a fine over the phone to avoid jail or pre-warn anyone about a warrant.

“Keep your hard earned money,” said Sheriff Cox. “When in doubt call your family, or your local law enforcement agency for advice.”