Hoosiers Divided: Voters discuss the state of the U.S. one year into President Trump’s first term

Indiana lawmakers advance bill to ban eyeball tattooing

Posted 4:29 pm, February 26, 2018, by , Updated at 04:57PM, February 26, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana House panel has advanced a proposal that would effectively ban the practice of eyeball tattooing.

The bill by Republican Sen. John Ruckelshaus of Indianapolis was approved Monday by the House Public Health committee on a 10-0 vote.

It would prohibit tattooists from coloring the whites of an individual’s eyes, although an exception would be made for those done by licensed health care professionals.

The measure was proposed following a flurry of news reports last fall about a Canadian model who had major complications from getting her eyes tattooed purple.

Ruckelshaus says he’s not aware of any problems in Indiana. Oklahoma is the only other state that has a similar law.

The bill, approved by the Senate last month, would impose a fine of up to $10,000 per violation. It now goes to the full House for consideration.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s