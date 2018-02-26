× Gov. Holcomb adds several counties to flood disaster emergency declaration, bringing total to 18

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Widespread flooding caused by heavy rainfall has prompted Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb to issue a disaster emergency for seven additional counties in Indiana.

Gov. Holcomb added Benton, Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Jefferson, Spencer and Warrick counties to the declaration Monday, bringing the total to 18 counties. Carroll, Dearborn, Elkhart, Fulton, Lake, Marshall, Perry, St. Joseph, Starke, Switzerland and White counties were already included.

Monday afternoon, Gov. Holcomb was out surveying the flooding. in Clark, Jefferson and Dearborn counties. On Friday, he toured Elkhart and St. Joseph counties.

The declaration allows the Indiana Department of Homeland Security to be able to take necessary actions to provide expanded emergency services and is a step the state is required to take to request assistance from the federal government.

Thursday morning, officials activated the State Emergency Operations Center, which will continue to “maintain a statewide operating picture concerning the status of the ongoing flooding and respond to requests for assistance from local officials,” Gov. Holcomb’s office said in a release.

The EOC has already delivered more than 700,000 sandbags, two water pumps, heavy equipment and vehicles, labor crews, traffic control, UAV photography and subject matter expertise on disaster response and recovery.