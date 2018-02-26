× DPW to conduct second pothole blitz in effort to fix Indy’s crumbling roads

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Drivers around Indianapolis are hoping for some relief from potholes this week as the city begins an aggressive pothole blitz.

This is the second pothole blitz of the year. The problem has been so bad that Mayor Joe Hogsett declared an emergency last week.

The Department of Public Works will have a full callout starting Monday morning. Crews will hit the streets and use a hot mix to make repairs. They won’t be alone—contractors are also being called in to help.

Last week, Hogsett proposed a $14 million fix to the city’s pothole woes. The money includes $13 million from the city’s “rainy day” fund. The other $1 million comes from DPW’s budget. Hogsett said temperatures swings in January and February have contributed to the problem.

DPW has received more than 12,000 service requests for pothole and has used “quick fixes” and cold patches to make repairs. The department also conducted a four-day blitz from Jan. 30 through Feb. 2.

In addition to the hot mix, crews will also use a technique called “strip patching,” where asphalt is applied to the road instead of having crews fill individual potholes along a particularly bad stretch.

You can report a pothole through the Request Indy website or by calling the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622.

Here are the locations scheduled for repairs Monday: