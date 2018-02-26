× Central Indiana will see more sunshine and less rain this week

This will be a much more pleasant week of weather. Our week began and will end with sunshine. While we are expecting a chance for rain this week, it won’t be nearly as soggy as last week. River and lake levels are still high and flood waters will continue to recede this week.

Our next chance for rain arrives Wednesday and lasts through Thursday. Up to an inch of rain is likely during that 48-hour period and we’ll get a chance to dry out this weekend. There are no extreme temperatures in the forecast and we will stay above freezing for the next seven days.

Flooding rains soaked central Indiana last week.

So far this winter has seen 47 days above average.

This will be one of the coldest nights of the week.

Highs will be near 60 degrees Tuesday.

Up to an inch of rain is likely this week.

Rain moves in Wednesday.

Rain continues through Thursday.

Sunshine returns Friday.

Expect a sunny weekend.