All clear at federal courthouse downtown after suspicious substance investigation

February 26, 2018

Photo from the scene.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Officials say a suspicious substance found in an envelope found in the mailer room at the federal courthouse in downtown Indianapolis turned out to be nothing dangerous.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on East Ohio Street around 4 p.m.

The Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) says the substance was not a powder. IFD and the Indiana Health Department did all the readings of the substance and found nothing of concern. Nobody reported any symptoms and no threats were reported. Officials did not need to evacuate any buildings.

Local and federal bomb squads will be investigating the incident further.

