Social media clues suggest Metallica will play Indy this year

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Concert promoters and some bands love teasing tour announcements and big festival slots.

A pair of tweets dropped by Bankers Life Fieldhouse and Metallica suggest that the band is headed to Indianapolis for their 14th time, according to setlist.fm.

Bankers Life tweeted this 22 minutes later, coincidence? No way. During the video, the font in the M features Metallica’s iconic lightning bolt.

The band last played here in September of 2009, which featured a cover of The Misfits’ “Last Caress” and 17 other songs.

If you’re wondering what a 2018 setlist looks like from them, check out their latest:

Hardwired Atlas, Rise! Seek & Destroy Harvester of Sorrow Welcome Home (Sanitarium) Now That We’re Dead Confusion For Whom the Bell Tolls Halo on Fire Last Caress (Misfits cover) The Memory Remains Moth Into Flame Sad but True One Master of Puppets (Encore) Spit Out the Bone Nothing Else Matters Enter Sandman

Look for the official announcement on Monday. We will let you know all the details as soon as we get them.

As an appetizer, check out my favorite Metallica video – “Enter Sandman” live in Moscow circa 1991.