× Report questions Purdue’s online merger with Kaplan

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A pending deal that would make Purdue University the new owner of the online, for-profit Kaplan University might have its fate sealed.

The Journal & Courier reports the Purdue Global deal was in its final stages, but a 61-page report by the Higher Learning Commission lists a number of concerns and questions about how Purdue and Kaplan would make the online university partnership work.

A team of Higher Learning Commission staff and peer reviewers visited Purdue in October to help determine whether Purdue Global should be accredited.

The report has been sent to the 19 Higher Learning Commission trustees, who oversee the accreditation of about 1,000 colleges and universities in 19 states. A commission spokesman says they’re expected to announce their decision within two weeks.