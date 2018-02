× Portion of 96th Street closed as Carmel police investigate fatal crash

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police are investigating a crash on 96th Street that killed a male Sunday night.

The portion of the road between Keystone and Westfield Boulevard is expected to be closed for several hours as a result.

Police say the victim was ejected from his vehicle when it collided with another car.

96th between Keystone & Westfield Blvd will be closed for several hours due to an accident with fatality. — Carmel Fire PIO (@CFD911runs) February 26, 2018

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.