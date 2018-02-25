Metallica announces Indianapolis concert for first time in a decade
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – For the first time in a decade, heavy metal band Metallica is coming to Indianapolis.
They dropped a few hints over the weekend and now it is official… the Circle City will be a stop on Metallica’s WorldWired Tour which is returning to North America this Fall.
The tour comes after last summer’s sold-out stadium run and kicks off on September 2, 2018, in Madison, WI. They will make a stop in downtown Indianapolis on March 11, 2019 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Presales for Fan Club members begin tomorrow, February 27. Visit https://metallica.com/metclub for all the details. Citi card members may purchase tickets beginning at 11 a.m. tomorrow, February 27 and Spotify will have pre-sale tickets starting on Wednesday February 28. For a complete list of other presales, visit https://metallica.com. Public on-sale begins Friday, March 2 at 10 a.m.
The band last played here in September of 2009, which featured a cover of The Misfits’ “Last Caress” and 17 other songs.
If you’re wondering what a 2018 setlist looks like from them, check out their latest:
- Hardwired
- Atlas, Rise!
- Seek & Destroy
- Harvester of Sorrow
- Welcome Home (Sanitarium)
- Now That We’re Dead
- Confusion
- For Whom the Bell Tolls
- Halo on Fire
- Last Caress (Misfits cover)
- The Memory Remains
- Moth Into Flame
- Sad but True
- One
- Master of Puppets
- (Encore) Spit Out the Bone
- Nothing Else Matters
- Enter Sandman
As an appetizer, check out my favorite Metallica video – “Enter Sandman” live in Moscow circa 1991.