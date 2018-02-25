Metallica announces Indianapolis concert for first time in a decade

Hoosiers Divided: Voters discuss the state of the U.S. one year into President Trump’s first term

Posted 10:01 am, February 25, 2018, by , Updated at 09:48AM, February 26, 2018

Courtesy Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – For the first time in a decade, heavy metal band Metallica is coming to Indianapolis.

They dropped a few hints over the weekend and now it is official… the Circle City will be a stop on Metallica’s WorldWired Tour which is returning to North America this Fall.

The tour comes after last summer’s sold-out stadium run and kicks off on September 2, 2018, in Madison, WI.  They will make a stop in downtown Indianapolis on March 11, 2019 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Presales for Fan Club members begin tomorrow, February 27. Visit https://metallica.com/metclub for all the details. Citi card members may purchase tickets beginning at 11 a.m. tomorrow, February 27 and Spotify will have pre-sale tickets starting on Wednesday February 28. For a complete list of other presales, visit https://metallica.com. Public on-sale begins Friday, March 2 at 10 a.m.

The band last played here in September of 2009, which featured a cover of The Misfits’ “Last Caress” and 17 other songs.

If you’re wondering what a 2018 setlist looks like from them, check out their latest:

  1. Hardwired
  2. Atlas, Rise!
  3. Seek & Destroy
  4. Harvester of Sorrow
  5. Welcome Home (Sanitarium)
  6. Now That We’re Dead
  7. Confusion
  8. For Whom the Bell Tolls
  9. Halo on Fire
  10. Last Caress (Misfits cover)
  11. The Memory Remains
  12. Moth Into Flame
  13. Sad but True
  14. One
  15. Master of Puppets
  16. (Encore) Spit Out the Bone
  17. Nothing Else Matters
  18. Enter Sandman

As an appetizer, check out my favorite Metallica video – “Enter Sandman” live in Moscow circa 1991.

